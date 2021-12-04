Hamilton health officials are confirming the city’s first case of the Omicron variant.

On Monday, Hamilton Public Health Services (HPHS) announced that there were two suspected cases of the Omicron variant after two individuals tested positive for COVID-19 following a trip to South Africa.

On Saturday morning, Public Health Ontario confirmed that one of those individuals tested positive for the variant, which was first discovered in southern Africa last week.

This marks Ontario’s 12th confirmed case of the Omicron variant.

“The result for the second case under investigation is in the process of being sequenced and expected in the coming days,” HPHS said in a press release.

The two individuals and their close contacts are self-isolating and HPHS is conducting case and contact management.

“It’s important for the community to remain calm and have confidence that all levels of government will follow the science as it relates to the Omicron variant,” Dr. Ninh Tran, Hamilton’s associate medical officer of health, said in a statement.

“Hamilton Public Health Services remains committed to keeping the community updated in the coming days and weeks as we learn more about the Omicron variant,” he added.

All public health units in Ontario have been directed to manage confirmed cases of COVID-19 who travelled internationally in the past 14 days as a patient under investigation for Omicron.

Yesterday, Toronto confirmed its first three cases of the Omicron variant found in two individuals who returned from a trip to Nigeria and the other who travelled to Switzerland.