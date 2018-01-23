

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Hamilton police are trying to track down a suspect wanted in connection with several attacks involving a machete.

The alleged incidents took place over the past two months in the area of Barton Street East and Ottawa Street North.

The first incident took place on Dec. 7, 2017 at around 4:30 p.m., Hamilton police said in a news release. A male victim was found with lacerations to his forearm and was taken to hospital to be treated. Police said the suspect fled the area with a machete.

Then shortly after midnight on Jan. 12, police were called to the same area for a report of a male with a weapon. According to police, the suspect forced his way into a home and threatened the same man who was injured on Dec. 7. The suspect fled after a female resident tried to intervene and called police.

At around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 22, the suspect returned to the same home carrying a machete, police said. The suspect allegedly threatened the female resident with the machete before causing damage and stealing some of her property.

Investigators did not release a motive for the alleged incidents.

On Tuesday police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Zaya Damerchie and released a photograph of him. Police said Damerchie is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who spots him is being urged to call 911.