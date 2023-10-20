A 43-year-old Hamilton man has been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a young child inside a store last weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Police say that suspect entered a business, approached the victim and grabbed their buttocks before fleeing the scene.

The suspect was later arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference.

His name has not been released.

“Hamilton Police believe that there may be more victims and urge anyone with additional information related to this case to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation,” police said in a news release.

Police have released surveillance images of the suspect as part of their ongoing investigation.