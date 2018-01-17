

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man has been charged with theft after he allegedly stole a snowblower in Hamilton on Monday.

At around 11:30 p.m., a Hamilton Police officer was patrolling in the area of Roxborough Avenue and Ottawa Street North when he noticed a man dragging what appeared to be a “perfectly good” snow blower backward through fresh snow.

The officer, police say, followed the tracks the man had left in the snow, which led to the doorway of a shed in the backyard of a home in the area.

The officer subsequently determined that the snow blower had been stolen.

A 35-year-old Hamilton man has been arrested and charged with theft and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

The snow blower, police say, has been returned to its rightful owner.