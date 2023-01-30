Hamilton police arrest man for arson in McMaster residence
Dorcas Marfo, CP24.com
Published Monday, January 30, 2023 10:21AM EST
Hamilton police say a man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly set fire to a room within a residence at McMaster University.
Police said the incident occurred at around 2 p.m. Saturday at 1280 Main Street West in Hamilton.
Following their response to a fire alarm call, police and partners located the unit on fire. The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported, said police.
A 20-year-old male, Ruomu BA, of Hamilton has been charged with arson.