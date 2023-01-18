

Dorcas Marfo, CP24.com





Hamilton police have launched a suspicious death investigation after an individual was found in Ancaster on Wednesday morning.

According to police, officer responded to a call in the area of Kitty Murray Lane and Garner Road East shortly before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday after a citizen located an individual.

Police say the victim was transported to hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the incident are “suspicious.”

“Detectives were called to investigate as evidence has led them to be concerned with the circumstances surrounding the death,” police said in a news release.

The victim has not been identified yet and police are working to notify next of kin.

Police say they will be flying a drone in the area as a part of the ongoing investigation.

Road closures remain in effect from Garner Road East between Southcote Road and Redeemer University College Road and Kitty Murray Lane from Emick Drive to Smith Road.