

Dorcas Marfo, CP24.com





Hamilton police have arrested a man after a string of 85 break-and-enter investigations across Hamilton and surrounding regions.

Police say the suspect targeted money and vehicles from auto repair garages and other businesses in the Hamilton region between December 2022 and January 2023.

Police say the suspect is also responsible for a break-and-enter at Ibrahim Mosque on King Street East in Hamilton earlier this month.

Following a two-month investigation, police say 47-year-old Ryan Lonergan was arrested. It is alleged that he was operating a stolen vehicle from a break-and-enter that occurred in the Niagara region at the time of his arrest.

Lonergan is charged with 85 offences, including 16 counts of committing theft and 23 counts of failing to comply with probation.

“Lonergan is transient in nature and is a repeat offender with convictions for similar crimes in 2011, 2016 and 2017,” police said in a news release.

His bail has been opposed, say police.

Police say that they anticipate more charges as the investigation continues.