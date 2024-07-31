Police say they have arrested a suspect who allegedly tried to get two teenage girls into his car in Hamilton on Sunday.

According to police, two girls, ages 13 and 14, were in the in the area of Woodlands Park at around 6 p.m. when they were approached by the male driver of a white vehicle. The man, police said, attempted to engage the teens in conversation and then asked them to get into his car.

The teenagers then obtained the driver’s licence plate number and called 911.

“Police responded promptly and were able to locate and arrest the suspect a short time later,” Hamilton police said in a news release.

The 23-year-old suspect was charged with two counts of criminal harassment and remains in custody, police said.

“Hamilton Police are appealing to anyone who has experienced similar incidents to come forward and report to the police,” the news release read.