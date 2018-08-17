

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





Police in Hamilton say they’re investigating a fatal crash.

The crash occurred near King and Queen streets sometime Friday morning.

There was no immediate word on the age or gender of the victim, nor is it known if anyone else was injured in the crash.

Few other details have been provided, but police are urging motorists to avoid the area while they tend to the scene.

They expect traffic to be “greatly affected” while the intersection is closed.

The service’s collision reconstruction team has been called.

More to come…