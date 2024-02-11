Hamilton police investigating homicide in Stoney Creek
Hamilton police file photo.
Published Sunday, February 11, 2024 6:32AM EST
Hamilton police say detectives are investigating a homicide in Stoney Creek this morning.
According to police the homicide occurred near Mud Street West and Trafalgar Drive and the victim has been described only as male.
The cause of death has not be released.
“There will be a heavy police presence in the area. It is early in the investigation and more details will be released when available,” Hamilton police said in a post on social media.