

The Canadian Press





Interpol says more than 200 stolen Canadian vehicles have been found each week across the globe since February.

The international law enforcement agency says a total of more than 1,500 vehicles have been identified thanks to the RCMP's decision earlier this year to integrate Canada's database for stolen vehicles with Interpol's.

Interpol’s database, which collects information from 137 countries, indicates that so far this year Canada ranks among the world’s top 10 countries for stolen vehicles.

It says thieves are attracted to Canada's abundant supply of highly prized models such as SUVs and crossovers, which are often shipped to countries in the Middle East and West Africa, where they are traded or resold.

Interpol secretary general Jurgen Stock says in a news release today that stolen vehicles represent a significant source of revenue for transnational organized criminal groups.

Stock says stolen vehicles are used not only to traffic drugs but also as payment to other criminal networks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2024.