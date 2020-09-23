Hamilton police are investigating after a suspect allegedly identified himself as an Uber driver and sexually assaulted two women in two separate incidents.

On Aug. 20, a woman was walking alone in the area of Baron Street East and Gage Avenue North when a man in a vehicle approached her, police said.

The man identified himself as an Uber driver and offered her a free ride. Once she was inside the man sexually assaulted her before dropping her off at her destination, police said.

Almost a month later, on Sept. 16, another woman was walking alone in the area of Parkdale Avenue and Queenston Road when she was approached by a man in a vehicle who also identified himself as an Uber driver. Police said the man offered her a free ride and sexually assaulted her inside the vehicle before dropping her off at her destination.

On Wednesday, police released a description of a suspect and suspect vehicle wanted in connection with this investigation.

The male suspect is described as Asian, between 22 and 25 years old, standing at five-foot five or five-foot-six, with a thin build, clean-shaven and short black hair. He was seen wearing eyeglasses, a white button up shirt and dark coloured pants.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white, medium-sized sedan.

Police said they have yet to confirm if the suspect was an Uber driver or if the man was posing as an Uber driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton police’s sexual assault unit at (905) 540-5544 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.