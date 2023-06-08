A Hamilton police officer has been charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) laid one count of sexual assault against Const. Jeffery Turnbull following its investigation.

The SIU said Director Joseph Martino “has reasonable grounds” to believe that Turnbull “committed a criminal offence between February 2022 and April 2022 against a woman.”

Hamilton police first notified the SIU about the incident on April 14, 2022.

“As the matter is before the courts, and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation,” the agency said on Thursday.

Turnbull is expected to appear in court in July.