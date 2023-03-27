Police are responding to another bomb threat at a Hamilton school, marking the second for the institution in under a week.

In a message posted to social media around 9:20 a.m., police said Glendale Public Secondary School, located near King Street East and Nash Road South, has been evacuated.

Little information has been provided about the threat. Officials say that members of the community can expect a large police presence in the area.

This is the second bomb threat the school has experienced over the course of a week.Glendale Public Secondary School was one of two facilities that were targeted by bomb threats on March 21.

Officers cleared the school about an hour after the threat was made in that instance, allowing staff and students to return.