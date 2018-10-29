

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A Hamilton high school is in lockdown after a threat was received by the school Monday morning.

“We’ve received a threat in relation to Bishop Ryan High School,” Supt. Will Mason of Hamilton police told reporters. “We take these type of threats very seriously, especially in relation to what’s happened in the states recently.”

According to mason, the school received several phone calls indicating a threat shortly before 8 a.m.

Police responded and the school was placed on lockdown just as buses started arriving. Those buses were diverted away from the school, but many students were already inside the building when the lockdown went into effect.

“It is a very large school and there are a great number of students there which obviously makes moving through it a fairly slow and methodical process,” Mason said.

He said police were working to escort students from the building as they checked the premises.

It’s not yet clear who made the threat, but police are working on identifying the source.

“We put a lot of resources into investigating the nature and the origin of the threat and we anticipate being able to determine where the threat came from,” Mason said.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.

In a tweet, police said students are safe and advised parents to stay away from the school as officers conduct their investigation.