The union representing Hamilton transit workers says employees are planning to walk off the job on Thursday after members rejected the latest contract offer.

In a news release, the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 107, which represents about 880 City of Hamilton employees, confirmed that they will be in a legal strike position as of 12:01 a.m. on November 9.

According to the union, 94 per cent of members voted to reject the latest offer from its employer Hamilton Street Railway (HSR). In the release, ATU Local 107 indicated that its members are “infuriated” that the proposal does not address inflationary pressures and the current cost of living.

“The fact is our members know their value, and together we all know what transit workers face on the job and what they deliver to this City - day after day. Our expertise and skills are in demand, and we refuse to be left behind while bureaucrats benefit with record raises and the ability to work from home 2-3 days a week. Our transit workers were on the frontlines during the Pandemic, and we don’t have the luxury of working from home,” union president Eric Tuck said in a written statement.

“Our working conditions are far different than those working from an office setting or from home. We have no security or safety from assaults. We don’t work 9 to 5 with standard 8 hour shifts starting and finishing in the same location, and we don’t have ready access to restrooms along transit routes.”

The union added that wages have not kept pace with neighbouring transit agencies, including Brampton, Mississauga’s Mi-Way, Toronto’s TTC, and GO Transit. This, the union said, makes it “extremely difficult” to hire and retain new transit workers.

On its website, the City of Hamilton said the two sides have been negotiating since February and noted that the latest proposal to the union was its “final offer.”

The city added that it anticipates “conventional transit services will cease operations” at the end of the day on Nov. 8 but said accessible transportation services offered by DARTS Transit will not be impacted.

“The City of Hamilton will begin to implement contingency measures and is encouraging HSR customers to do the same,” the city’s website read.

The city suggests Hamiltonians who rely on transit consider carpooling with neighbours or coworkers, walk or cycle to work, work from home, or check out Hamilton’s Carpool Zone program.

The city noted that it cannot “predict how long the strike will last” but said it is “hopeful that a settlement can be reached shortly and remains willing to meet to continue negotiations.”