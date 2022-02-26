A Hamilton woman has been charged after she allegedly tried to hire someone to kill a man she knows.

In a news release issued Saturday, Peel police said they began investigating the allegations on Feb. 16.

On Friday, police executed a search warrant at an address in Hamilton and subsequently arrested the woman without incident.

Police said 34-year-old Huraima Kabir was charged with attempted murder and counselling to commit murder. She appeared in a Brampton court on Saturday.

The relationship between the woman and the man is not immediately known as well as why she wanted to allegedly murder him.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).