An event that takes over the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto every spring will be moving to a new virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Heart & Stroke’s Ride for Heart event will be going ahead this year and organizers say participants can pick any day in June to get moving.

Those taking part in the event can set a fundraising goal and undertake any activity, including cycling and running.

"COVID-19 has changed all of our lives. For people living with heart disease and stroke, emerging data shows that they are at greater risk for developing serious medical conditions if they are infected," Avril Goffredo, executive vice-president for the Heart & Stroke Foundation in Ontario and Nunavut, said in a written statement.

“With the cancellation and postponement of events, Heart & Stroke is facing a $25 million revenue shortfall. We need people to join us online at this year's Ride for Heart so that we can continue our important work to protect people who are at risk for complications from COVID-19 and fund life-saving research in communities across the country."

Several spring and summer fundraisers and marathons have been cancelled or are being held virtually this year in the wake of the COVID-19, including the Sporting Life 10K, which is usually held on Mother’s Day.

Registration for the virtual Ride for Heart event is open and those already registered for the in-person event will automatically be signed-up.