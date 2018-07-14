

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Toronto, the GTA, Hamilton and the Niagara region, calling for temperatures above 30 C on Sunday and Monday along with some high humidity.

“High temperatures are expected to be in the low thirties with humidex values near 40,” Meteorologists said Saturday. “Overnight temperatures will only drop to the low twenties.”

They are asking people who are regularly outside for much of the day to reschedule their activities.

Everyone should drink plenty of water throughout the day, even when they do not feel thirsty.

A cold front is projected to reach the area by Tuesday morning, bringing the projected high for Tuesday down to 26 C.