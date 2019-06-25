Heavy flooding blocked multiple lanes on Lake Shore Boulevard
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, June 25, 2019 5:57AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 25, 2019 9:56AM EDT
Flooding blocked multiple lanes along Lake Shore Boulevard this morning following the first summer storm of the season.
Two westbound lanes were closed between Ontario and Remembrance drives and one eastbound lane was blocked due to water on the road.
City crews attended the scene this morning to clear catch basins in the area to drain the water from the roadway.