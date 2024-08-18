Showers and thunderstorms are expected in the GTA again today after a summer storm dropped more than 100 mm of rain on some parts of the region yesterday.

A rainfall warning remains in effect for the Greater Toronto Area and other parts of southern Ontario, Environment Canada said Sunday.

"Additional rainfall is expected to result in further impacts today. Locally higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms," the weather agency said.

Environment Canada also warned that while it may appear pleasant out, conditions could change suddenly.

"This weather pattern typically brings rapidly changing conditions between sunny skies and heavy downpours," the warning said.

Showers or thunderstorms are expected to begin near noon, with some local areas seeing 20 to 30 mm of rain, Environment Canada said.

Meanwhile a flood watch from the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) remains in effect following Saturday’s downpour.

"Ground conditions will become saturated. As such, all watercourses and water levels within TRCA watersheds are expected to rise from now to throughout Sunday," the TRCA said. "All TRCA rivers within the GTA will experience higher than normal water levels and greater flows over the next few days."

The TRCA is advising people to stay away from rivers, streams and shoreline areas and avoid recreational activities around water for the time being as conditions may change rapidly.

Saturday’s storm drenched the region and caused scenes of flooding on roads and highways.

Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project also confirmed a tornado touched down in Ayr, Ont., about an hour’s drive west of Toronto, at around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to taper off to isolated showers tonight, Environment Canada said.

In terms of temperature, a high of 25 C is expected in Toronto Sunday, though it will feel more like 33 with the humidity.

Sunny skies are expected to return most of next week. A high of 21 C is expected Monday, with highs of 23 C expected Tuesday and Wednesday.