It is going to be wet and windy in Toronto and its neighbouring areas on Thursday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city and other parts of the Greater Toronto Area, advising of heavy rainfall and strong winds for Thursday.

The federal weather agency said rain will begin over extreme southwestern Ontario early in the morning before advancing northeastern through the day.

“A brief period of freezing rain is possible Thursday morning for areas inland from the Great Lakes,” Environment Canada said.

“Gusty southwesterly winds are expected beginning Thursday afternoon over southwestern Ontario and Thursday evening for areas north of Lake Ontario.”

Environment Canada said the GTA could see rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 millimetres and southwesterly winds gusting 70 to 90 kilometres per hour.

“High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Isolated utility outages are possible,” the agency said in its advisory. “Localized flooding may occur in areas of poor drainage.”

The rain will taper to showers by the evening while the winds will diminish from the west.

The high in Toronto on Thursday will be 8 C. It will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high of 3 C on Friday.

For the weekend, the city will see a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high of 2 C. Sunny conditions are in store for Sunday with a high of 6 C.