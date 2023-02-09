The Greater Toronto Area (GTA) is getting some wet, windy weather on Thursday that’s expected to continue throughout the afternoon and evening and could cause localized flooding in some areas.

The City of Toronto and the regions of Durham and York have been put under a special weather statement by Environment Canada, which warns of heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Total rainfall amounts are expected to be in the 15 to 25 mm range, with southwesterly winds gusting at 70 to 90 kilometres an hour.

The regions of Halton and Peel were placed under a freezing rain warning this morning, however Environment Canada said temperatures in the area were expected to rise above freezing by noon.

The heavy rain in the GTA will taper off to light showers by this evening, but the strong winds are expected to continue overnight and possibly into Friday morning.

Environment Canada says localized flooding and pooling may occur in areas with poor drainage, and is advising drivers to be cautious when out on the roads.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) has issued a flood outlook, which will remain in effect until Friday, warning that heavy rain combined with melting snow and ice will result in increased water levels and flows within local rivers.

“All rivers and streams within the GTA should be considered dangerous as these conditions will result in higher water levels, fast flowing water and slippery or unstable banks,” the TCRA said in a statement

“Additionally, these conditions elevate the risk for ice breakup and ice jams at bridges, culverts and other areas producing localized flooding concerns in low lying areas.”

The statement goes on to say that widespread flooding is not anticipated, however fast flowing water and flooding of low lying areas and natural floodplains may be expected.

“Please exercise caution around all bodies of water and ice-covered areas. Please alert any children under your care of these dangers and supervise their activities. Please keep children and pets away from slippery and unstable banks,” the statement says.

Across the GTA on Friday, it’s expected to be mainly cloudy with isolated showers that could turn in to wet flurries in some areas, clearing by Saturday.

The temperature in Toronto today is expected to rise steadily over the course of the afternoon, reaching a high of 7 degrees C overnight.