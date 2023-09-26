

A helicopter has crashed in a forested area east of Prince George, B.C., with multiple people on board, RCMP say.

Cpl. Jennifer Cooper with the Prince George RCMP said Tuesday emergency crews have gathered at the site where the chopper went down near Purden Ski Hill off Highway 16.

She said the extent of the injuries to those on board is not known, and the area around the crash site has no cellphone coverage.

"It is possible that emergency crews will be accessing the highway frequently and we are asking that motorists slow down and move over to give crews room to complete whatever work they need out there," Cooper said in an interview.

"It is going to be a little bit of a challenge for emergency crews. It was in a more forested area that the helicopter crashed, so not easily accessible by emergency vehicles."

Mounties say the call came in just before 8 a.m.

Cooper said they don't know why the helicopter was in the area, but they know it was not a forestry crew aboard.

She said details on the cause of the crash are still being investigated, and the Transportation Safety Board would be taking the lead on the investigation since the accident involved an aircraft.

"Once our preliminary investigation is complete then it will transfer over to them for any further updates," Cooper said.

Liam Macdonald with the Transportation Safety Board said the board is monitoring the situation and speaking with locals on the scene before deciding if it will send investigators.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2023.