If you're wondering what to do with the kids this March break, there's plenty happening in Toronto and beyond.

Some activities are ticketed, but there are also plenty which are free. Malls, movie theatres and parks will be open, as are many city facilities. But there's also plenty of special programming and activities to keep kids and teens entertained.

Here's a list of some of the things you can do around town to keep busy this March Break.

Check venue websites for full pricing and schedule details.

Toronto

Ontario Science Centre

Experience the world from a different perspective at the Ontario Science Centre’s latest exhibit, Our Climate Quest.

Location: 770 Don Mills Road, North York

Through My Eyes at the Young People’s Theatre

Catch this fun and vibrant show designed for families with young children (recommended for ages 4-7) that explores the joy of childhood wonder.

Location: 165 Front Street East, Toronto

Toronto Comicon

Throw on your Starfleet unform and head over to the biggest exhibit of fan culture in town this winter. A scaled-down version of the giant Fan Expo Canada event which takes place in the summer, Toronto Comicon will still include celebrity appearances, autograph signings, activities for kids and lots of cosplay.

It runs March 15 – 17 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building.

Lumière: The Art of Light

Formerly known as the Winter Light Exhibition, this free light installation festival has moved to Trillium Park in Ontario Place. The exhibit lights up from dusk to 11:00 p.m. from March 12 to April 20, 2024.

Location: 55 Lake Shore Boulevard West, Toronto

Sugar Shack TO

The Shack is Back! Sugar Shack TO, presented by Redpath, is a free, family-friendly, winter event on Toronto’s waterfront that celebrates all things maple.

Ripley’s Aquarium

Dive into the mysterious and magical underwater world at Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto, where you can view countless species of fish, jellyfish, sharks, stingrays and more.

Location: 288 Bremner Boulevard, Toronto

CN Tower Edgewalk

Due to popular demand, EdgeWalk will open during March Break (March 9 to 17) and then officially for the full season as of April 6, 2024. EdgeWalk is the World’s Highest Outdoor Walk on a Building (Guinness World Record).

Location: 290 Bremner Boulevard, Toronto

Casa Loma Escape Rooms

Make your way through the elaborate rooms and tunnels of Toronto’s famous gothic estate to solve puzzles and complete tasks as the clock counts down. Travel back to the days of bootlegging, search for the last dragon egg to save dragons from extinction, and more. Costumed actors are also on hand and may carry essential clues.

Location: 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto

Royal Ontario Museum (ROM)

The ROM hosts creative and diverse exhibitions and family programs each year for March Break.

Location: 100 Queen’s Park, Toronto

City drop-in programs

City community centres offer free or low-cost programs for all ages, such as swimming, skating, basketball, volleyball, floor and ball hockey.

Conservatories and greenhouses

Allan Gardens and Centennial Park conservatories will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during March Break. Admission is free, and the conservatories are wheelchair accessible. While Allen Gardens is undergoing renovations, washrooms inside the conservatory are closed. Portable washrooms are available outside by the playground.

High Park animal display

Toronto’s oldest animal attraction, High Park animal display, has entertained people for 120 years and is open every day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. High Park is closed to vehicle traffic on weekends and public holidays.

Riverdale Farm

Visit a working farm in the centre of the city. Riverdale Farm is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free.

Skating

Many outdoor artificial ice rinks are open throughout March Break, weather permitting. Before heading out, residents are encouraged to check the status of the rink on the city’s Drop-in Skating webpage.

All indoor leisure skating programs, including caregiver and tot, family skate and shinny, are free for all ages. Hockey helmets approved by the Canadian Standards Association are mandatory for children under six years of age. Schedules, locations and live rink status updates are available on the city’s Drop-in Skating webpage.

Skiing and snowboarding

Earl Bales Ski and Snowboard Centre will offer downhill leisure skiing and snowboarding, as well as lessons during March Break, weather dependent.

Swimming

City pools will offer free leisure swimming during March Break.

Toronto Island Park

Just minutes away from downtown by ferry, Toronto Island Park is a great place to walk, cycle, explore and enjoy the city skyline. Information on the ferry schedule, fees and what to know about visiting Toronto Island in the winter is available on the City’s Toronto Island Park webpage.

Toronto Zoo

Residents can spend March Break discovering more than 3,500 animals while exploring more than 10 km of walking trails and four tropical pavilions. The Toronto Zoo is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Terra Lumina night walk experience ends Sunday, April 9. There will be shows every night during March Break to provide additional opportunities for people to experience it before it closes. Information about show times and tickets is available on the Toronto Zoo website .

Toronto History Museums

Toronto History Museums offer drop-in activities for the entire family from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 11 and 12 and March 15 to 19. Some activities may require pre-registration.

Fort York National Historic Site

Enjoy March Break at Fort York National Historic Site with outdoor activities and tours for all ages. Delve into cultural traditions from around the world with hands-on food, music and archaeology activities. Visitors can sample a cookie in the historic kitchen, participate in a pop-up music museum and investigate objects unearthed on site.

Todmorden Mills

Todmorden Mills will offer crafts and vintage games in the Brewery, an art exhibit in the Papermill Gallery and nature bingo in the Wildflower Preserve.

Mackenzie House

In this hands-on workshop, participants will design and print their own one word poster on the 1845 printing press using vintage wooden type from the Mackenzie House printshop collection. Pre-registration is required online.

Scarborough Museum

Families can try various games, learn more about local and global histories, and enjoy the sights and sounds of diverse musical traditions from Toronto, past and present. A yoga workshop showing how ancient wellness tools can help people reconnect will also be offered. Pre-registration is required for the yoga workshop.

Montgomery’s Inn

Participants can test their observation skills with an all-ages scavenger hunt through the historic inn. Activity stations will offer opportunities for dressing up, taking selfies and playing games.

Spadina MuseumSpadina Museum will offer an opportunity to engage with Black Histories in the Dis/Mantle exhibition tour and a drop-in identity quilt-making activity. A scavenger hunt and origami craft activity will be offered on March 18 and 19.

Colborne Lodge

March Break visitors to Colborne Lodge Coach House can view ice skates and ice harvesting equipment from the late 1800s and make a craft with fleece from the llamas at the High Park Zoo.

Gibson House Museum

Visitors can dive into a multi-sensory experience of Toronto’s foodways through demonstrations and food activations or try their hand at games in the parlour and weaving in the Sustainable Studio.

Guild Park & Gardens and Clark Centre for the Arts

Families can explore the sculptures in Guild Park & Gardens and visit the Clark Centre for the arts for free art exhibits, workshops, colouring activities and a scavenger hunt.

Cedar Ridge Creative Centre

Families can visit the Cedar Ridge Creative Centre, housed in a historic mansion, for a free art exhibition before enjoying the nearby trails to Morningside park.

GTA

Rouge National Urban Park

Explore the Rouge National Urban Park, just outside Toronto. Download the Rouge App for a sneak preview of attractions in the park, including wildlife.

Location: 7277 14th Avenue, Markham

Royal Botanical Gardens (RBG)

The Royal Botanical Gardens (RBG) in Burlington hosts a variety of entertaining family programming, and kids are free to play in the Natural Playground.

Location: 680 Plains Road West, Burlington

Reptilia Zoo and Education Centre

Learn about hundreds of species of reptiles, arachnids and amphibians at Reptilia Zoo and Education Centre, with two locations in Vaughan and Whitby.

Locations: 2501 Rutherford Road, Concord (Vaughan) 1400 Victoria Street East, Whitby

Aero Sports

Younger kids will enjoy hiding and playing on the obstacle courses at the Toddler Zone, available at Aero Sports’ various locations in Southern Ontario. Older kids can play dodgeball or channel their inner ninja on challenging obstacle courses.

Locations: Oakville, Brampton, London, Windsor and St. Catharines

Kidsapia

Based on the Japanese soft play system, Kidsapia features an innovative indoor playground and entertainment centre that encourages kids to learn through play.

Location: Erin Mills Town Centre 5100 Erin Mills Parkway, Unit D13/D14, Mississauga

Maple Syrup at Westfield

Spring is Maple Syrup Season in Ontario. Visit Maple Syrup at Westfield Heritage Village in Rockton to enjoy sugary treats and learn all about how they’re made. Test your maple syrup knowledge on the Maple Trivia Trail before enjoying pancakes topped with delicious maple syrup. Make a reservation in advance online to avoid disappointment.

Location: 1049 Kirkwall Road, Rockton

Fulton’s

Maple syrup season is an annual treat at Fulton’s, just an hour outside Ottawa. You’ll find maple taffy available to purchase at the Maple Shop, along with all sorts of other maple products to buy.

Location: 399 Sugar Bush Road, Pakenham

LEGOLAND Discovery Centre

Visit LEGOLAND’s MINILAND Toronto, located inside the LEGOLAND Discovery Centre, to see amazing creations and familiar Toronto landmarks made from thousands of LEGO blocks.

Location: 1 Bass Pro Mills Drive, Vaughan

Niagara Parks Power Station

Find out what happens behind the scenes at Niagara Parks Power Station with an interactive experience about power generation, while you watch the majestic Niagara Falls in action

Location: 7005 Niagara Parkway, Niagara Falls

Movieland Wax Museum and Upside Down House

Take a stroll throughout Niagara Falls’ Movieland Wax Museum to see wax figures of your favourite movie characters and Hollywood celebrities. While in Clifton Hill, visit the whimsical Upside Down House and experience what it feels like to walk on the ceiling.

Locations:

Movieland Wax Museum 4848 Clifton Hill, Niagara Falls

Upside Down House 4967 Clifton Hill, Niagara Falls

Bird Kingdom

This is the world’s largest free-flying indoor aviary, with a multi-level “rainforest” habitat teeming with hundreds of tropical birds.

Location: 5651 River Road, Niagara Falls

Joyride 150

BMX riders of all levels can hone a number of skills at Markham’s Joyride 150, Canada’s largest indoor bike park.

Location: 150 Bullock Drive #1, Markham