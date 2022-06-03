Doug Ford has clinched a second term as Ontario’s premier with the landslide support of a majority government.

Here are the top 10 moments from Thursday's Ontario election:

NDP OPPOSITION

Ontario’s New Democratic Party will carry the torch of official opposition status for a second term in the legislature.

The party did lose a few seats they had gained in 2018, but the NDP was able to hold on to their position of power. The Liberals, on the other hand, managed to win enough seats to obtain official party status—something they lost last election when they dropped to just seven seats in the legislature.

HORWATH STEPS DOWN

After 13 years as the Leader of Ontario’s NDP, Horwath declared she was stepping down during a tearful speech on Thursday night.

Though Horwath didn't win the top spot as premier, she said she was “shedding tears of pride” after her party held onto their position as official opposition.

DEL DUCA DEFEATED

On top of the Liberals taking third place for a second election in a row, Del Duca lost his own race in his hometown. Following the disappointing results, he declared his resignation as Liberal party leader.

This is the second time Del Duca has lost his seat to incumbent PC candidate Michael Tibollo in Vaughan-Woodbridge.

He was the only party leader running in this election who did not hold a seat in the legislature last term.

LEADER WINS

The remaining main party leaders – Ford, Horwath and Schreiner – all won re-election in the legislature. Ford held his seat in Etobicoke North while Horwath remained the representative in Hamilton Centre and Schreiner won his seat in Guelph.

PARRY-SOUND MUSKOKA

The Greens were hoping to pick up a second seat at Queen’s Park with a win in Parry-Sound Muskoka, but they were defeated by PC candidate Graydon Smith.

The long-time Bracebridge mayor took over for veteran PC Norm Miller, who retired from his seat after more than two decades.

DON VALLEY WEST

It was a disappointing night for former Toronto police chief Mark Saunders, who had hoped to join the ranks of cops who have entered politics.

Liberal Stephanie Bowman, an accountant and former Bank of Canada board member, won the seat Saunders was running for in Don Valley West.

Bowman is carrying over former Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne’s legacy in the riding, which she represented since 2003 until she decided not to run in this election.

MUNICIPAL TO PROVINCIAL

Three former Toronto city councillors will be making a move from municipal to provincial politics.

Doug Ford’s nephew Michael Ford won a PC seat in York South-Weston while facing off in a close race against NDP incumbent Faislal Hassan.

Kristyn Wong-Tam snagged a seat for the NDP in Toronto Centre, a traditionally Liberal riding, while Mary-Margaret McMahon won a Liberal seat in Beaches—East York.

EGLINTON-LAWRENCE

Eglinton-Lawrence saw another blue wave wash over its riding with a PC win from Robin Martin.

Up until 2018, the area was a Liberal stronghold but in the last election, their fate changed when Martin ousted Mike Collem who had previously led the riding since 1999.

THUNDER BAY-ATIKOKAN

For the second election in a row, Thunder Bay-Atikokan hosted a close race.

PC candidate Kevin Holland defeated incumbent NDP Judith Monteith-Farrel. In the 2018 election, Monteith-Farrel only won by 81 votes.

OTTAWA WEST-NEPEAN

It was also a close call in Ottawa West-Nepean where NDP Chandra Pasma bumped incumbent Liberal Jeremy Roberts out of the legislature.