Published Monday, September 7, 2020 4:02PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 7, 2020 6:57PM EDT
Thousands of students in the province are returing to schools in the next few days amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many schools boards in the Greater Toronto Area have delayed and staggered the start of the year. CP24 have compiled a list of all the start dates.
Tuesday, September 8th, 2020
Peel District School Board
- Secondary: Morning orientation session
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board
- Secondary: Grade 9 Cohort A (Focus on Well-Being and Health and Safety Protocols for students Orientation to secondary school)
Durham District School Board
- Elementary: Last names A-G
- Secondary: Possible full-return for students
Durham Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: Online preparation of students
- Secondary: Online preparation of students
Halton Catholic District School Board
- Kindergarten: orientation
Wednesday, September 9th, 2020
Peel District School Board
- Elementary: Full-day orientation with last names A-G only
- Secondary: Morning orientation session
- Online: Student orientation (Students will be provided with orientation materials to adjust to their new school routines, including information about digital citizenship, the use of technology and learning expectations)
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: Surname of A-F of School FDK-Grade 8 return to school (Focus on Health and Safety protocols, student wellbeing and academic assessments)
- Secondary: Only Grade 9 Cohort B (Focus on Well-Being and Health and Safety Protocols for students Orientation to secondary school)
Durham District School Board
- Elementary: Last names H-M
Durham Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: Online preparation of students
- Secondary: Online preparation of students
Halton Catholic District School Board
- Kindergarten: orientation
- Elementary: Students with surnames beginning with the letters A-F
- Secondary: Grade 9-12 Cohort A begins in-class instruction, Grades 9-12 Cohort B online
Thursday, September 10th, 2020
Peel District School Board
- Elementary: Full-day orientation with last names H-O only
- Secondary: Morning orientation session
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: Surname of G-N of School FDK-Grade 8 return to school (Focus on Health and Safety protocols, student wellbeing and academic assessments)
- Secondary: Only Grades 10, 11, 12 Cohort A (Focus on Well-Being and Health and Safety Protocols for students)
York District School Board
- Kindergarten: Year 2 students will attend school
- Elementary: Grade 1-8 students will be divided into two groups by last name alphabetically and go to school on alternate days for the first four days.
- Secondary: Grade 9 cohort A will attend school in the moring and participate in virtual activities in the aftenoon. Grade 10 to 12 Cohort A and B will have a compressed online schedule for all courses
York Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: Grade 1-3
- Secondary: Grade 9 orientation cohort A face to face (Cohort B+C virtual)
Durham District School Board
- Elementary: Last names N-S
Durham Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: Online preparation of students
- Secondary: Online preparation of students
Halton District School Board
- Elementary: Optional in-person school orientation. Students will be divided alphabetically into two groups.
- Secondary: Online preparation of students
Halton Catholic District School Board
- Kindergarten: Year 2 students begin classes
- Elementary: Grades 1-8 students with surnames beginning with the letters G-N
- Secondary: Grades 9-12 Cohort B begins in-class instruction, Grades 9-12 Cohort A online
Friday, September 11th, 2020
Peel District School Board
- Elementary: Full-day orientation with last names P-Z only
- Secondary: Morning orientation session
- Online: Meet your teachers (Your child's assigned teacher(s) will reach out directly to introduce themselves and make connections.)
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: Surname of A-F of School FDK-Grade 8 return to school (Focus on Health and Safety protocols, student wellbeing and academic assessments)
- Secondary: Only Grades 10, 11, 12 Cohort B (Focus on Well-Being and Health and Safety Protocols for students)
York District School Board
- Secondary: Grade 9 cohort B will attend school in the moring and participate in virtual activities in the aftenoon. Grade 10 to 12 Cohort A and B will have a compressed online schedule for all courses.
- Online: Regular schedule for all online students.
York Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: JK/SK
- Secondary: Grade 9 orientation Cohort B face to face (Cohort A+C virtual)
Durham District School Board
- Elementary: Last names T-Z
Durham Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: Online preparation of students
- Secondary: Online preparation of students
Halton District School Board
- Elementary: Optional in-person school orientation. Students will be divided alphabetically into two groups.
- Secondary: Online preparation of students
Halton Catholic District School Board
- Kindergarten: Year 1 students begin (staggered) classes
- Elementary: Grades 1-8 students with surnames beginning with the letters O-Z
Monday, September 14th, 2020
Toronto Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: 1/4th of each class begins
- Secondary: Grade 9 Students attend
Peel District School Board
- Elementary: Full-day orientation with last names A-K only
- Secondary: Full return to school
- Online: Classes begin for all PDSB Online School students
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: Group A Surname A to L, FDK to Grade 8 (Focus on Health and Safety Protocols within a larger group setting, student well-being and academic assessments)
- Secondary: Only Grade 9, 10, 11, 12 regular schedule based on cohorts
York District School Board
- Kindergarten: Year 1 students will be divided into two groups by last name alphabetically and go to school on alternate days
- Secondary: Regular school schedule for all students
York Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: Grades 7-8
- Secondary: Grade 9-12 Cohort A face to face (Cohort B+C virtual)
Durham District School Board
- Elementary: Last names A-M
Durham Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: In-Class ½ of each class
- Secondary: In-Class learning begins
Halton District School Board
- Elementary: In-class learning begins
- Secondary: In-class learning begins
- Online: Classes begin for all HDSB online school students
Halton Catholic District School Board
- Kindergarten: Year 1 students begin (staggered) classes
- Elementary: All students will attend in-class instruction
- Online: Classes begin for all HCDSB Online School students
Tuesday, September 15th, 2020
Toronto District School Board**
- Kindergarten to Grade 5 schools: Senior Kindergarten, Grade 5, all ISP classes
- Kindergarten to Grade 6 schools: Senior Kindergarten, Grade 6, all ISP classes
- Kindergarten to Grade 8 schools: Senior Kindergarten, Grade 4, Grade 8, all ISP classes.
- Grade 6,7,8 schools: Grade 6, all ISP classes
- Grade 7, 8, schools: Grade 7, all ISP class
- Secondary: Full return (Quad 1)
**Once a student starts school on the first day for their grade, they continue to attend school every day.
Toronto Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: 1/4th of each class continues***
- Secondary: Grade 9 Students attend
Peel District School Board
- Elementary: Full-day orientation with last names L-Z only
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: Group B Surname M to Z, FDK to Grade 8 (Focus on Health and Safety Protocols within a larger group setting, student well-being and academic assessments)
York Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: Grades 4-6
- Secondary: Grade 9-12 Cohort B face to face (Cohort A+C virtual)
Durham District School Board
- Elementary: Last names N-Z
Durham Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: In-Class ½ of each class
Wednesday, September 16th, 2020
Toronto District School Board**
- Kindergarten to Grade 5 schools: Junior Kindergarten, Grade 1, Grade 4
- Kindergarten to Grade 6 schools: Junior Kindergarten, Grade 1, Grade 5
- Kindergarten to Grade 8 schools: Junior Kindergarten, Grade 1, Grade 7
- Grade 6,7,8 schools: Grade 7
- Grade 7, 8, schools: Grade 8
**Once a student starts school on the first day for their grade, they continue to attend school every day.
Toronto Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: 1/4th of each class continues
- Secondary: Grade 10, 11 and 12 students return
Peel District School Board
- Elementary: Regular school day begins
York District School Board
- Elementary: All students will begin attending school
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: All students FDK to Grade 8
Durham District School Board
- Elementary: Last names A-M
Durham Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: In-Class ½ of each class
Thursday, September 17th, 2020
Toronto District School Board**
- Kindergarten to Grade 5 schools: Grade 2, Grade 3
- Kindergarten to Grade 6 schools: Grade 2, Grade 3, Grade 4
- Kindergarten to Grade 8 schools: Grade 2, Grade 3, Grade 5, Grade 6
- Grade 6,7,8 schools: Grade 8
**Once a student starts school on the first day for their grade, they continue to attend school every day.
Toronto District School Board
- Elementary: Staggered return
Toronto Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: Full class return
Peel District School Board
- Elementary: Regular school day
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: All students FDK to Grade 8
Durham District School Board
- Elementary: Last names N-Z
Durham Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: In-Class ½ of each class
Friday, September 18th, 2020
Peel District School Board
- Elementary: Regular school day
York Region District School Board
- Kindergarten: All Year 1 students will begin classes
Durham District School Board
- Elementary: All elementary students return
Durham Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: Full in-class return