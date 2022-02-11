A high-profile Toronto police inspector, known for his social media presence, has been found guilty of impaired driving.

The Ministry of the Attorney General confirmed to CTV News Toronto Friday that Sgt. Chris Boddy was found guilty of one count of impaired driving in a Newmarket court on Dec. 23.

Boddy was sentenced to 12 months under a probation order and strapped with a $3,000 fine, the ministry said.

The inspector has a sizeable social media presence, including a Twitter following of more than 43,000.

Prior to his arrest, Boddy often used his Twitter presence to advise against impaired driving. In Jan. 2016, Boddy tweeted out that 'Don't drink & drive' was his motto.

On Aug. 29, York Regional Police arrested Boddy, 52-years-old at the time, for driving under the influence.

According to Toronto Police Services (TPS), Boddy was suspended with pay “from the time of his arrest to the end of Sept.”

TPS said their professional standards unit will “review the findings” of Boddy’s trial, “as with all criminal cases involving officers.”

Last month, another high-ranking TPS officer, Supt. Riyaz Hussein, 54, was charged and suspended with pay after he was caught allegedly driving while impaired with an open bottle of liquor following a collision on Highway 401.