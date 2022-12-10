The ramp from Highway 400 to eastbound Highway 401 has reopened after a tractor-trailer rollover resulted in a lengthy closure on Saturday.

The ramp was closed for most of the day as crews cleaned up the road following the crash.

The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries in the collision, the OPP’s Highway Safety Division said in a tweet posted shortly before 8:30 a.m.

The ramp opened again for traffic shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Police are investigating and charges are pending.