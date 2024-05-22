

The Canadian Press





The beleaguered Hot Docs Film Festival says it's closing its flagship Toronto theatre for about three months and laying off staff amid financial difficulties.

Canada’s largest film festival says it will temporarily shutter the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema starting June 12.

A statement from the festival says that will result in temporary layoffs as the organization tries to find a path back to profitability.

Robin Mirsky, the co-chair of the Hot Docs’ board of directors, says it was a difficult but necessary step for the organization.

The latest iteration of the festival wrapped in early May amid ongoing uncertainty over its finances and concerns over a mass staff exodus.

Hot Docs had warned in April that its future was in jeopardy and appealed for support.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2024.