Highway 401 has been shut down in both directions in Whitby following a serious collision.

The crash, which happened in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401, occurred just east of the Highway 412 interchange.

The closure on the 401 runs from exit 406 (Lake Ridge Road/County Road 23) to exit 410 (Brock Street/County Road 46).

The ramp from the southbound 412 to the eastbound 401 is also blocked at this time due to the crash.

It is unclear at this point how many vehicles were involved in the collision or if anyone has been injured. Several emergency vehicles, however, can be seen on MTO camera footage from the scene.

More to come. This is a developing story.