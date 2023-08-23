Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who investigators say struck and killed a female cyclist in Mississauga early Wednesday morning and fled the scene.

The collision happened near Airport Road and Thamesgate Drive at around 4:30 a.m.

Police said a female cyclist was hit in the area and the vehicle involved in the crash did not remain at the scene.

Airport Road is now closed in both directions between Slough Street and Thamesgate Drive as police continue to investigate.

Police have not released a description of the vehicle involved.