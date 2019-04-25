

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 21-year-old man who was the victim of a hit-and-run in Brampton last month says that his life has been “changed forever” by traumatic injuries that have left his body held together by screws and metal rods, almost like a “broken toy.”

In an emotional appeal from a hospital bed that was wheeled into Peel Regional Police headquarters on Thursday morning, Navindra Sookramsingh said that he has forgiven the driver who left him for dead in the early hours of March 17 but wants them to take responsibility for what they did to him.

“I wanted to be here because I wanted to ask the driver to have mercy. I am 21 years old and I had a life of love. I was always there for everyone and I just wanted to do what most people wanted – to work and just have the best life I could. Now I can’t walk, I barely survived, I don’t know if I will be able to walk again. I can’t move my hands, I can’t talk and I can’t enjoy a life where as a man I feel less than everyone else,” he said in a direct plea to the driver. “Do you know what that feels like? I am not mad at you for hitting me because people do have accidents and I don’t want to see you get into any trouble. I just want you to be responsible for what you did to me, for the changes you made to my life. It is going to be changed forever.”

Police have said that Sookramsingh was ill and had collapsed in the southbound curb lane on West Drive near Clark Drive at around 4:30 a.m. on March 17 when he was nearly hit by a vehicle that swerved to avoid him.

Police say that the driver of that vehicle then turned around and was encouraging Sookramsingh to get off the road when he observed another southbound vehicle headed his way.

The driver flashed his high beams to get that vehicle to stop but it kept going and struck Sookramsingh while he was “in the process of trying to stand up,” according to police.

On Thursday, Sookramsingh told reporters that his last memory is from a week prior to the collision and that he tries to avoid thinking back to that morning.

He said that the impact of the collision caused his pelvis to break into three pieces and his hip to shatter into 26 pieces.

Doctors have since used a 10 inch bolt to piece together his pelvis and an eight inch titanium road to rebuild his left hip but it remains uncertain whether he will walk again.

“It is not easy what I am going through mentally. I sit in the hospital every day, I can’t get out of bed at night it is worse because I am sitting alone. I am suffering from insomnia, I am seeing flashes and shadows and the kickbacks of partial memory,” Sookramsingh said. “I am crying and I am suffering and I am scared and I am depressed because I think about the things that I could have done that I can now merely dream of doing. Things like picking up a cup or talking and laughing like I used to, even breathing like I used to.’”