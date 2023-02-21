Two Brampton public schools were briefly placed under a hold and secure order as a precaution on Tuesday morning while police searched for robbery suspects in the area.

The two schools under the order were Birchbank PS and Aloma Crescent PS.

Shortly after 10 a.m., police were called to a financial services business in the area of Torbram Road and Queen Street East in Brampton for a reported robbery.

Police say a quantity of cash was stolen from the business and a gun was seen during the robbery, however no injuries were reported.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle but no descriptions have been released.

Just before 11 a.m., Peel police tweeted that the vehicle believed to have been used in the robbery had been found abandoned in the area of Avondale Boulevard and Bramalea Road, leading to the precautionary hold and secure orders at the two schools.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.