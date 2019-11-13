Home Capital reports Q3 profit up from year ago, mortgage originations up
The hot real estate market in Toronto and the surrounding areas pushed home sales up 27.7 per cent in February compared with the same month a year ago. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 13, 2019 7:43AM EST
TORONTO - Home Capital Group Inc. reported its third-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago as its mortgage originations also climbed higher.
The alternative mortgage lender says it earned $39 million or 67 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from a profit of $32.6 million or 41 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
On an adjusted basis, Home Capital says it earned 72 cents per diluted share for its most recent quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 41 cents per diluted share a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 56 cents per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
Mortgage originations totalled nearly $1.55 billion, up from $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year.
Total provisions for credit losses amounted to $3.7 million in the most recent quarter compared with $6.1 million in its second quarter and $4.0 million in the third quarter last year.