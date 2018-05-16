

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A homeowner checking to see if his garbage had been picked up got a lot more than he bargained for Tuesday when he found a live WWI-era artillery shell lying next to his trash, London, Ont. police say.

Officers were called to a home in the southern half of the city on Tuesday morning at 11 a.m.

The homeowner said he went to look at his garbage and found the shell, which was more than 60 centimetres in length, sitting next to a garbage bag.

It is believed someone placed the shell next to his trash earlier that day.

The local bomb squad was sent to the scene and found that the shell was live. It contained as much as 13.6 kilograms of explosives.

Officers removed the shell and took it to CFB Borden to be destroyed.

Police urge anyone who spots something that resembles explosives or ammunition to not approach the item and call them immediately.