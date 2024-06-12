Homicide detectives are investigating after a 34-year-old man was found dead inside a Durham Region home over the weekend.

Police say that the deceased was found on Sunday at a residence near Shedden and St. John streets in Cannington, which is located in northern Durham Region.

He has since been identified as Collin Robinson.

“The cause of death is unknown and the homicide unit is investigating,” police said in a news release on Wednesday.

Police have not formally classified Robinson’s death as a homicide at this point.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.