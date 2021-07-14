Homicide detectives have been called in to investigate the death of an individual who was located by officers responding to a wellness call on Wednesday morning.

Police say that at around 9:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to a home near Yorkdale Crescent and Lovilla Boulevard in the Weston Road and Highway 401 area to check on the wellbeing of someone.

Police say that once the officers arrived on scene they located the victim with obvious signs of trauma and immediately began life saving measures.

The victim, however, was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

So far police have only described the injuries as “suspicious” in nature, though they have handed over the investigation to members of the homicide squad.

No arrests have been made in connection with the case so far.