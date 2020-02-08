

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 29-year-old Toronto man found with apparent gunshot wounds in Etobicoke on Friday night has been identified as the city’s latest homicide victim.

According to officers at 22 Division, a TTC bus driver located a man lying in the snow suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds in the area of The West Mall and Rathburn Road shortly after 10 p.m.

The victim was rushed to hospital via emergency run but was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives confirmed to CTV News Toronto that the victim has been identified as 29-year-old Deandre Campbell-Kelly.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.

Officers previously said that two people were spotted running away from the scene but it is not clear if they are suspects.

Forensic officers were on scene on Saturday morning, collecting evidence and documenting video cameras in the area.