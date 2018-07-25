

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Homicide detectives are investigating after a man believed to be in his 20s was fatally shot while driving in North York’s Humber Summit neighbourhood on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Islington Avenue and Milady Road, north of Finch Avenue West, at about 11 a.m.

Const. Caroline de Kloet said the victim was driving on Islington Avenue when he was shot.

“We received a report that male was driving a vehicle, he was shot and then subsequently crashed that vehicle,” she said.

Upon arrival at the scene, police said they located a man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators said a number of shell casings were located at the intersection where the incident is believed to have taken place.

No information on any possible suspects has been released.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).