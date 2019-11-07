

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel police's homicide unit is investigating after two young boys were found dead at a home in Brampton late Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Hiberton Crescent, near Sandalwood Parkway West and Brisdale Drive, in Brampton at around 11 p.m. for a call for medical assistance.

Two boys, ages 9 and 12, were subsequently found dead inside a home in the area.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects but say there is "no threat to the community" at this time.

Several police cars and forensic officers were spotted on the scene on Thursday morning.

