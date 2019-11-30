

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Police are investigating after several houses and a car in Toronto and Mississauga were hit by bullets in four separate incidents on Saturday night.

A car and two townhouses near Chester Le Boulevard and Pharmacy Avenue in Scarborough were found with bullet holes. Shell casings were also located.

Police said they received multiple reports of gunshots heard. No injuries were reported.

SOUND OF GUNSHOTS:

Chester Le Blvd + Pharmacy Av

- Near school

- In residential parking lot

- Multiple gunshots heard

- Officers o/s searching

- Have located casings

- 1 car and 2 townhouses with bullet holes

- No injuries

-Investigating#GO2313204

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 30, 2019

Multiple bullet holes were also found in a house in the area of Varna Drive and Flemington Road in North York, police said.

There were no injuries reported.

Police said a small silver SUV was seen fleeing the area.

SHOOTING:

Varna Dr + Flemington Rd

- Reports of multiple shots

- House struck by gunfire

- Officers o/s

- Have located a number of shell casings

- Multiple bullet holes in house

- No injuries reported

- Black car seen fleeing#GO2314522

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 1, 2019

Police were called to the area of Wycombe Road and Keele Street following reports of occupants of an SUV shooting into a home.

When officers arrived, they found bullet holes in the homes. There were injuries reported.

A beige SUV was seen fleeing the area.

SHOOTING:

Wycombe Rd + Keele St

- Reports of occupants of SUV shooting into a home

- SUV fleeing scene at high rate of speed

- Officers o/s

- Have located bullet holes in the home

- No injuries reported

- Beige SUV seen fleeing#GO2314671

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 1, 2019

People were inside a home in the area of Thomas Street and Tenth Line in Mississauga when police said it was struck by bullets.

No one was injured.