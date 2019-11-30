Houses, car in Toronto, Mississauga hit by bullets in separate incidents
Police tape is pictured in this file photo.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Saturday, November 30, 2019 11:20PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, November 30, 2019 11:29PM EST
Police are investigating after several houses and a car in Toronto and Mississauga were hit by bullets in four separate incidents on Saturday night.
A car and two townhouses near Chester Le Boulevard and Pharmacy Avenue in Scarborough were found with bullet holes. Shell casings were also located.
Police said they received multiple reports of gunshots heard. No injuries were reported.
Multiple bullet holes were also found in a house in the area of Varna Drive and Flemington Road in North York, police said.
There were no injuries reported.
Police said a small silver SUV was seen fleeing the area.
Police were called to the area of Wycombe Road and Keele Street following reports of occupants of an SUV shooting into a home.
When officers arrived, they found bullet holes in the homes. There were injuries reported.
A beige SUV was seen fleeing the area.
People were inside a home in the area of Thomas Street and Tenth Line in Mississauga when police said it was struck by bullets.
No one was injured.