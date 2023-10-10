Toronto Public Health is opening up thousands of new appointments to select Torontonians for the updated monovalent COVID-19 vaccine as part of its ‘Fight the Flu and COVID-19’ vaccination campaign this fall.

TPH said 4,250 new appointments have been added at fixed-site vaccination clinics and an additional 8,500 will be available in the coming days to help get Torontonians vaccination ahead of the winter season.

Who is eligible now?

The vaccination campaign will start with priority groups, including people aged 65 and older, residents and staff in congregate living settings, pregnant individuals, children between the ages of six months and four years old, individuals who are from a First Nation, Inuit, or Métis community and their household members, members of racialized and other equity-deserving communities, and individuals with chronic underlying health conditions.

Appointments can be booked at www.ontario.ca/book-vaccine.

Where can I get the updated COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot?

Toronto Public Health’s fixed vaccination clinics can be found at Cloverdale Mall, located at 250 The East Mall, Metro Hall on Wellington Street, near John Street, in the city’s downtown core, the North York Civic Centre at 5100 Yonge Street, and 410 Progress Avenue, near the Scarborough Town Centre.

Toronto Public Health mobile clinics will also now be offering COVID-19 and flu vaccines to residents of shelters and naturally occurring retirement communities, as well as clients of newcomer agencies. Flu vaccines will also be available at more than 700 participating pharmacies for high-risk populations before they are made available to members of the general public.

When will appointments be available to everyone?

Starting on Oct. 31, all Toronto residents will be eligible to receive their updated COVID-19 vaccine and annual flu shot at the same time at fixed-site vaccination clinics, pharmacies, or with primary health care providers. Members of the general public will be able to book an appointment through Toronto Public Health starting on Oct. 25 and only one appointment will be required to get both the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu shot.

“TPH encourages all Torontonians to get their COVID-19 and flu vaccines as soon as it is their turn. Getting vaccinated is an easy and effective way to be protected. Both vaccines are free for people six months of age and older who live, work or attend school in Ontario,” Toronto Public Health said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Public health confirmed that while an OHIP card is not required at TPH clinics, it may be requested by other health care providers.