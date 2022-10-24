Voters across the Greater Toronto Area are heading to the polls today, as municipal elections take place.

John Tory is seeking a third term as Toronto’s mayor, with most polls suggesting that urbanist Gil Penalsoa will be his primary challenger.

In Toronto there are also a total of eight open races for city council, following decisions by a number of longstanding councillors to step aside.

Here is how you can stay on top of all of the results once the polls close at 8 p.m.

THE ELECTION SPECIAL

The CP24 special will get underway at 7 p.m., bringing you all the news from the biggest races across the GTA. We will stay on the air throughout the night as the votes trickle in and will provide LIVE coverage as Tory and Penalosa speak. The special will also be streamed on CP24.com and on the CP24 app.

THE ELECTION MAP

The polls close at 8 p.m. and a few minutes later the initial results should start coming in.

As soon as they do, CP24.com’s election map will be providing LIVE to-the-second results showing who is ahead in Toronto’s mayoral race, as well in the 25 city council races taking place across the city.

You can look up the race in your ward by typing it into the search bar in the top left corner. Or if you don’t know which riding you reside in, just plug in your postal code or use the “Geolocate” feature to let the map figure it out.The map will allow you to see who gets the most votes for mayor in your ward.

THE LIVE BLOG

CP24.com will have full coverage of all the races across the GTA once the polls close and winners are declared. You can also follow along with our LIVE blog to get updates prior to the polls closing. The blog will then continue to be updated as a results come in.