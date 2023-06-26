Torontonians will elect a new mayor tonight.

Here is how you can stay on top of all of the results:

THE ELECTION SPECIAL

The CP24 election special will get underway at 7 p.m.

The special, hosted by Nick Dixon and Leena Latafat, will be LIVE on CP24 and will also be livestreamed on CP24.com, the CP24 app and CP24's YouTube page.

We will have LIVE results as soon as the polls close at 8 p.m., as well as reaction from all of the leading candidate’s headquarters.

CP24’s coverage will also include exclusive voter and ward demographic insights, provided by the CTV News election team in collaboration with Environics Analytics.

THE ELECTION MAP

The polls close at 8 p.m. and once they do the CP24.com election map will be the best source for LIVE updates.

The map will show who is ahead city-wide as well as in each of Toronto’s 25 municipal wards.

You can also look up any of the 102 candidates to see how they are doing by utilizing the search bar in the top left corner.