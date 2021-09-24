

WASHINGTON - Meng Wanzhou, the Huawei Technologies executive detained in Canada since December 2018 to await extradition to the United States, has reached a deal with the U.S. government.

Meng pleaded not guilty to U.S. wire-fraud charges in a New York court proceeding today.

U.S. prosecutors say the plea is part of a deferred prosecution agreement reached with the U.S. Department of Justice, which was expected to allow Meng to be promptly returned to China.

The agreement could prove a critical step in Canada's efforts to secure the release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, two Canadian citizens who were detained in China in the wake of Meng 's arrest.

WASHINGTON - Meng Wanzhou is expected to dial in to a surprise court hearing today in New York, in what could be a long-awaited breakthrough in the case of the Huawei Technologies executive.

The legal development might be a stepping stone to releasing two Canadian men being held in Chinese prisons, detentions that are widely seen as retaliation for Meng 's arrest by Canada on a U.S. extradition request.

U.S. prosecutors said in a letter to a federal judge in New York that they are prepared to resolve criminal charges against the chief financial officer of the Chinese communications giant.

The U.S. Department of Justice has been seeking Meng 's extradition on fraud charges in connection with allegations the company conspired to avoid U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Meng , fthe daughter of the company's founder, has been under house arrest in Vancouver as she awaits possible extradition to the United States.

Two Canadian citizens, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, have been in custody in China for almost three years in what many characterize as retribtution for Meng 's arrest.

Officials in the U.S. Justice Department refuse to comment on reports that today's hearing is to finalize a so-called deferred prosecution agreement that would resolve the case and allow Meng to return to China.

Court officials in B.C. also won't confirm a related appearance that's reportedly taking place there later today, following the New York hearing.

While China has publicly maintained there is no connection between the Meng case and the imprisonment of Kovrig and Spavor, they have dropped broad hints that if she were allowed to go free, that could benefit the two Canadian men.

Cong Peiwu, China's ambassador to Canada, reiterated that view in an interview with The Canadian Press earlier this month.

“I would like to suggest, as I always point out that if the Canadian side can take resolute matters to correct its mistake and release Madam Meng at an early date, it will surely help the relationship between our two countries go back to normal,” Cong said.

Kovrig is a Canadian diplomat on leave to the International Crisis Group, a peace-building non-governmental organization. Spavor is an entrepreneur who tried to forge people and business ties to North Korea. They were detained on Dec. 10, 2018, following the RCMP's arrest of Meng nine days earlier, further to the U.S. request, as she was transiting through Vancouver airport.

Earlier this year, Kovrig and Spavor were both convicted of spying in closed Chinese courts - a process that Canada and dozens of allies say amounts to arbitrary detention on bogus charges in a closed system of justice with no accountability.

China disputes the criticism, accuses Canada of being a lapdog of the U.S. and has repeatedly demanded Meng 's immediate release. China says the U.S. is simply trying to prevent Huawei from asserting its dominance in the international telecommunications market.

Spavor received an 11-year sentence, which has fuelled speculation that he could be simply deported by China. Kovrig has yet to be sentenced.

Earlier this month, as Kovrig and Spavor marked 1,000 days in Chinese prisons, their supporters staged marches in Ottawa, New York, Washington, Brussels, Singapore and across Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The marches were intended to replicate the 7,000 steps that Kovrig has tried to walk every day in his cramped jail cell, part of his monastic ritual to maintain his physical and mental well-being.

Spavor and Kovrig are not allowed to see family or lawyers (except in the case of their separate trials earlier this summer) and have been limited to visits from Canadian diplomats roughly once a month.

Meng has been free on bail, wearing an ankle bracelet, and living under court-ordered conditions at her gated home in an exclusive Vancouver neighbourhood.

B.C. Supreme Court Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes reserved her decision on Meng 's extradition in August, saying only that she would set a date for her ruling soon.

It was the culmination of a nearly three-year legal fight by Meng 's lawyers to prevent her from being extradited to the United States to face the charges.

However, even if the judge were to allow the extradition, the final decision on Meng 's surrender would remain with Canada's justice minister.

