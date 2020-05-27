Huawei executive loses court ruling, extradition case continues
Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who is out on bail and remains under partial house arrest after she was detained last year at the behest of American authorities, returns to B.C. Supreme Court after a lunch break from a hearing, in Vancouver, on Monday September 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 27, 2020 5:36AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 27, 2020 2:37PM EDT
VANCOUVER -- A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled against a Huawei executive wanted on fraud charges in the United States.
Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes says in a decision released today that the allegations against Meng Wanzhou could constitute a crime in Canada.
The ruling means the court will continue to hear other arguments in the extradition case, including whether Meng's arrest at the Vancouver airport in December 2018 was unlawful.
It also means Meng will not be permitted to return to China and must remain in Canada.
The allegations against Meng, who is Huawei's chief financial officer and the daughter of the company's founder Ren Zhengfei, date back to 2013.
She has denied accusations of making false statements to HSBC, significantly understating Huawei's relationship with Skycom Tech Co. and putting the bank at risk of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2020.