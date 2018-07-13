

The Canadian Press





Ivanka Trump's clothing line will no longer be sold at Hudson's Bay department stores, the Hudson's Bay Company said Friday, and the retailer has already dropped the brand from its website.

It will phase out the brand at its stores throughout the fall based on its performance, the company said in a statement.

“As part of our regular course of business, we review our merchandise offerings and make appropriate changes,” said HBC.

Ivanka Trump's company was informed of the decision last fall.

Nearly two years ago, the Grab Your Wallet campaign formed and called on consumers to stop shopping at any retailers that carry Trump family-related products. The movement arose after a tape surfaced where Ivanka's father, now U.S. President and then Republican nominee Donald Trump, could be heard making lewd comments about women. The two women who started the campaign realized they could not support stores that carried products from Trump-related businesses.

A separate campaign, Baycott, urged consumers to boycott the Bay specifically.

Since the start of those two campaigns, multiple retailers stopped stocking Trump-related products, including Ivanka's clothing line.

Shoes.com, Zulily, and Nordstrom, for example, stopped carrying Ivanka Trump brand products, according to the Grab Your Wallet website.

HBC did not say whether an ongoing boycott against stores carrying the brand factored into its decision.

Six Ivanka Trump label products still appear on Saks Off 5th website, which is also owned by the Hudson's Bay Company - though all are clearance items up to 80 per cent off.

Ivanka Trump has stepped back from management of her brand and placed its assets in a family-run trust, but she continues to profit from the business.