

The Canadian Press





Hundreds of people gathered at Toronto's Nathan Phillip Square yesterday to mark the two-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Other services and rallies were held across Canada and around the world to mark the milestone.

Mayor Olivia Chow called for the city to donate generators and ambulances to Ukraine for humanitarian purposes.

More than 10-thousand civilians have been killed in the two years of conflict, and more than 20-thousand have been injured, according to the United Nations.