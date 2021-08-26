A storm that brought heavy rain and strong winds to Toronto and parts of the York Region Thursday afternoon toppled trees and knocked down hydro lines.

Toronto Hydro said they are responding to outages in Etobicoke with about 900 customers without power.

The weather system prompted Environment Canada to issue a severe thunderstorm warning.

Crews are on the scene to restore power. It is not known when electricity will come back.

Toronto Fire said two large trees fell onto two houses, and a transformer landed on a car on Roseland Avenue.

The occupants of the homes are sheltering in place, Toronto Fire said.

Fire crews also responded to Evans Avenue, where a building sign fell and hit a car.

No injuries were reported.

Toronto police also reported some flooding near the Gardiner Expressway and Kipling Avenue.

The warning ended later in the evening, but the heat warning, which has been in place since last week, remains in effect.

It will be a mix of sun and cloud on Friday with a high of 27 C and a humidex of 32.